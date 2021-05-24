A Greenville woman with previous misdemeanor arrests in Pasquotank County is facing two felony charges — and the possibility of hate crime charges — after Elizabeth City police say she used her vehicle to strike two city residents participating in a protest of Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death Monday night.
Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, 41, is charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by use of a motor vehicle, one count of careless and reckless driving and one count of unsafe movement, Sgt. Latoya Flanigan of the Elizabeth City Police Department said in a press release early Tuesday morning.
According to Flanigan, O'Quinn's vehicle struck two pedestrians "who were peacefully protesting and exercising their constitutional rights" at the intersection of Ehringhaus and Griffin streets at 6:45 p.m.
Flanigan identified the pedestrians as Michelle Fleming Morris, 42, and Valerie Lindsey, 42, both of Elizabeth City. Both Morris and Lindsey were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where they were treated for non life-threatening injuries and released.
A reporter who visited the intersection of Ehringhaus and Griffin streets moments after the incident observed a woman believed to be one of the pedestrians walking without assistance but with an apparent lower leg injury.
A video posted on Twitter by the account of @PAWGsForBernie shows a white Nissan Sentra approaching and colliding with a person on a bicycle on Ehringhaus Street just moments after apparently striking a pedestrian. In the video, two women are seen in the vehicle.
According to witnesses, the collisions occurred after the vehicle turned right off Griffin Street onto Ehringhaus Street where a group of protesters were marching. After the collisions, the vehicle appeared to be stopped by law enforcement.
City Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe, speaking at City Council's meeting via Zoom Monday night, said the incident was being investigated.
"I am not at liberty to say anything publicly because everyone has their due process as it relates to that. But interviews are being conducted as we speak," he said.
O’Quinn was taken before a magistrate Monday night who set her secured bond at $40,000. She was then transported to Albemarle District Jail and confined. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.
According to Flanigan, police are apparently contemplating other charges against O’Quinn, including a potential hate crime.
"The police department is currently investigating this matter and we will be presenting facts and findings ... to include potential aggravating factors for criminal enhancements for potential sentencing purposes of a hate crime involving this event," she said.
It was not immediately clear why police were investigating O'Quinn for a potential hate crime.
A check of N.C. Department of Public Safety records shows O’Quinn has a previous record of convictions for misdemeanor charges.
She was convicted of larceny and possessing stolen goods in Pasquotank in County July 2017 and sentenced to probation, records show. She also was convicted of larceny in Perquimans in May 2016 and also sentenced to probation.
O’Quinn was convicted of driving while license revoked and communicating threats in May 2013 and sentenced to probation. She also has convictions for second-degree trespass in April 2013 and shoplifting in February 2012. She was sentenced to probation for those convictions as well.
Protesters have been conducting daily marches on the city's main thoroughfares nearly every day since Brown's fatal shooting by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies attempting to serve him with drug-related arrest and search warrants April 21.
Organizers have said the protests are designed to call attention to protesters' demand for full release of the body and dash camera footage showing Brown's shooting death by law enforcement. Thus far, only portions of the footage have been shown to Brown's family and the public.
Last week, District Attorney Andrew Womble disclosed portions of the footage during a press conference where he announced that the three deputies who shot and killed Brown would not face criminal charges. Womble said the deputies’ shooting of Brown was justified because Brown put the officers’ lives at risk by driving his car at them and making contact with one of them.
Approximately 32 protest participants have been arrested since the protests of Brown's death began. The first group were charged with disorderly conduct for violating the city's since-lifted 8 p.m. curfew. Four others were charged with impeding traffic by sitting, standing or lying in roadways. Seven others were charged last week with failure to disperse. One other was charged with assault on a government official and damage to property. Two reporters for USA TODAY were arrested last week but not charged.