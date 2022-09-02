This photo from Facebook shows the vehicle involved in a collision with a Camden County school bus on U.S. Highway 158 in Currituck County Thursday. According to Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell, the driver of the vehicle was killed in the collision.
CURRITUCK — A Dare County motorist was killed Thursday morning when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a Camden County school bus on U.S. Highway 158 in Currituck County.
The N.C. Highway Patrol identified the deceased motorist Friday as Mark Hamilton Johnston, 57, of Gallery Row, Nags Head.
According to the patrol, Johnston was driving east on U.S. 158 when his 2006 Pontiac Vibe crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Camden bus being driven by George Linwood Powell, of Sand Hills Road, Camden. The vehicles collided near the intersection of U.S. 158 and Shortcut Road around 10:10 a.m., the patrol said.
Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said Bus 70 had just picked up a Camden County Early College High School student from the College of The Albemarle-Currituck campus in Barco and was en route back to the school when the collision occurred.
The patrol said a third vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai, traveling behind the bus ran off the road and grazed a guard rail to avoid the collision. Its driver, Charles Williford, of Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head, was not injured in the wreck, the patrol said.
Johnston, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, a patrol spokeswoman said. The patrol believes Johnston may have suffered some type of medical emergency prior to the collision but won't know anything for sure until its investigation is completed.
Ferrell said both the Camden student and bus driver initially declined medical attention at the scene. However, after Powell began experiencing some pain, the Camden schools transportation director drove him to the hospital where he was treated and released, Ferrell said.
The student was returned to Camden Early College but later taken to the hospital by a parent. She, too, was treated and released, Ferrell said.
Both the bus and the vehicle appeared to be totaled, according to photos of both posted on social media.