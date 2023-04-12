One of two men sought for shooting at a Pasquotank sheriff’s deputy while fleeing the officer in a speeding truck is in custody following an intensive manhunt.
Sean Mulford was apprehended late Tuesday night, the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Details of Mulford’s arrest were not immediately available.
Mulford, 42, of the 900 block of Shillingtown Road, Elizabeth City, has been identified as the passenger in a stolen truck that fled when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop it on Main Street Extended north of Elizabeth City Tuesday morning.
During the ensuing pursuit, a person in the passenger seat pointed a rifle outside the window and fired about three times at the deputy, sheriff’s officials said. Neither the deputy nor his vehicle were struck by the gunfire, a sheriff’s official said.
Mulford was charged with felony assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct. He was being confined Wednesday at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond. His first court appearance was scheduled for Thursday, a jail official said.
Warrants have also been obtained for the alleged driver of the pickup, Bradley Allen Ferris, on charges of felony fleeing to elude arrest and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Sheriff’s officials said earlier on Tuesday they had identified Ferris, 43, of the 2100 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City, as a person of interest in the incident. He is still being sought. According to sheriff’s officials, Ferris has brown hair and brown eyes, and is believed to be 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weigh about 290 pounds.
The manhunt for both men unfolded at about 8:14 a.m. Tuesday when a deputy attempted a routine traffic stop of a black 2001 Ford 350 Super Duty pickup that was occupied by two males and speeding on Main Street Extended near Shady Drive. The deputy pursued the truck north on Main Street Extended for about two miles before it turned into the Foxhaven subdivision.
The truck struck a parked vehicle in the Foxhaven subdivision and sped onto a vacant lot before crashing into a ditch off Georgia Drive, the sheriff’s office said. Georgia Drive runs straight off Ayla Court before coming to a dead end at the southern end of the subdivision.
As both persons in the truck exited the vehicle, one was observed carrying a rifle. Both fled on foot toward a nearby wooded area.
Law enforcement set up a search line around the wooded area but after an hours-long and detailed search, investigators determined the suspects were no longer there, Pasquotank Sheriff’s Major Aaron Wallio said shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Emergency radio traffic Tuesday evening suggested the search was still ongoing but not in the Foxhaven area.
During their investigation, deputies learned that the Ford truck the suspects were driving had been reported stolen on March 17 in McDowell County in the western part of the state.
Additionally, spent shell casings were found inside the truck. Investigators also seized four cell phones from the vehicle, which was towed from the scene. Investigators were continuing to process evidence found in the truck Tuesday evening, the sheriff’s office said.
The manhunt prompted law enforcement to issue a shelter-in-place advisory for residents of Foxhaven. Main Street Extended also was closed for hours to traffic between Berea Church Road and Corporate Drive. The advisory was finally lifted at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Neighbors of Ferris’ on Shady Drive are “on edge” while he’s still at large, one resident told The Daily Advance Wednesday.
The resident said neighbors saw law enforcement at Ferris’ residence early Tuesday but did not know he was one of the suspects being sought in the manhunt. Many had heard that a manhunt was underway but believed it didn’t affect them because the search appeared to be in the Foxhaven area.
It wasn’t until after reading social media posts about Ferris being wanted that some discovered that their neighbor was one of the suspects. The resident believes Shady Drive residents should have been informed directly by law enforcement that Ferris was being sought and advised “to please be careful.”
“It would have made us feel safer,” the resident said.
Agencies assisting with the manhunt on Tuesday included the sheriff’s offices in Camden, Currituck and Gates counties, the Elizabeth City Police Department, N.C. Alcohol Enforcement, N.C. Department of Corrections PERT Team, N.C. State Highway Patrol, N.C. Wildlife, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management and The Salvation Army.
Anyone with any information about Ferris’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191 or Crimeline at 252-335-5555.
Managing Editor Julian Eure contributed to this report.