Newly appointed Southern Inside County Commissioner Clifford Shaw (left) talks with Commissioner Barry Overman after the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners picked Shaw to replace former Commissioner Cecil Perry, who resigned in February. Shaw was nominated by the Pasquotank Democratic Party to replace Perry.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners appointed Sheriff’s Deputy Clifford Shaw to the board's vacant Southern Inside seat Monday night.
The board voted 5-1 to appoint Shaw; only Commissioner Jonathan Meads voted no. Commissioners Charles Jordan, Sean Lavin, Lloyd Griffin, Barry Overman and Sam Davis voted to appoint Shaw.
The vote came after the board rejected a motion by Lavin to appoint former Third Ward City Councilor Michael Brooks to the seat. Meads and Lavin voted for Brooks while Jordan, Griffin, Overman and Davis voted no.
Shaw said after the vote that one of his goals as a commissioner will be to “enhance the quality of life” for all county residents.
“I thank God because it is his will that I am able to be on the board,” Shaw said. “I’m going to do the job to the best of my ability. I want to represent the people in my neighborhood and the people in my community.’’
Meads said he voted against Shaw because he feared there would be a conflict of interest in matters related to the Sheriff’s Office and because Shaw is a county employee. Meads said he had talked with Shaw several times on the phone and that his no vote was nothing personal.
“It’s very much a conflict of interest,” Meads said after the meeting. “It wasn’t anything personally against Mr. Shaw. It is wrong for us to be appointing a county employee.”
Meads noted that the Sheriff’s Office is the largest department in the county and said he believes Shaw may have to recuse himself from votes regarding the office.
“We have a seven-member board for a reason,” Meads said. “Mr. Shaw is going to have to recuse himself from that and make it a six-member board, which could cause a tie. If it is a tie it is not going to move. I think this is a problem.”
Pasquotank Attorney Mike Cox wasn't immediately available Tuesday to respond to questions about whether Shaw's serving on the board is a conflict of interest.
But Kevin McCord has served several terms as a commissioner in neighboring Currituck County and he is a lieutenant with the Currituck County Sheriff's Office.
Perry resigned from the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners in February after serving almost 20 years, including terms a chairman and vice chairman.
Perry, who was just re-elected to a fifth four-year term in November, announced his intention to resign at the end of the Feb. 6 meeting that saw none of his colleagues support his motion to put restructuring of the seven-member board on a countywide ballot. The commissioners’ meeting room was nearly full of supporters of the restructuring plan known a 4-2-1.
The plan would have left the county’s current four districts intact, created two new “super districts” — one covering all of Elizabeth City and the other the rest of the county — and elected one commissioner at large. Currently, the board has a 4-3 configuration that includes four district seats and three at-large seats.
It is the second time this year that commissioners have filled a vacant board seat. Last December, the board picked Sam Davis to fill the vacancy created by the death of at-large Democratic Commissioner Bill Sterritt last fall.
The Pasquotank Democratic Party picked Linwood Gallop to fill the remaining two years of Sterritt’s term. But county commissioners instead picked Davis to fill the seat. Davis was sworn in on Jan. 18.
Shaw, Brooks and Gallop all sought the Democratic Party’s nod to replace Perry. The party nominated Shaw.
Shaw, a sheriff's deputy assigned to provide courthouse security, is expected to be sworn in at the board’s April 17 meeting.