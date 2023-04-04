Shaw nominated

Newly appointed Southern Inside County Commissioner Clifford Shaw (left) talks with Commissioner Barry Overman after the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners picked Shaw to replace former Commissioner Cecil Perry, who resigned in February. Shaw was nominated by the Pasquotank Democratic Party to replace Perry.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners appointed Sheriff’s Deputy Clifford Shaw to the board's vacant Southern Inside seat Monday night.

The board voted 5-1 to appoint Shaw; only Commissioner Jonathan Meads voted no. Commissioners Charles Jordan, Sean Lavin, Lloyd Griffin, Barry Overman and Sam Davis voted to appoint Shaw.