...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN CAMDEN...
SOUTHEASTERN PASQUOTANK...EASTERN PERQUIMANS AND SOUTHEASTERN
CURRITUCK COUNTIES THROUGH 615 PM EDT...
At 523 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Weeksville, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, heavy rain, and frequent
lightning.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Reduced visibility and minor flooding
possible. Frequent cloud to ground lightning strikes.
Locations impacted include...
Weeksville, Grandy, Old Trap, Corolla, Poplar Branch, Spot, Aydlett,
Listers Corner, Glen Cove, Jarvisburg, Frog Island, Powells Point,
Texas, Bertha, Goose Creek, and Mamie.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Albemarle Sound...
Alligator River...
Croatan and Roanoke Sounds...
* Until 545 PM EDT.
* At 514 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near The Center Of
The Albemarle Sound, or near The Mouth Of The Perquimans River,
moving east at 40 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
The Vicinity Of Mashoes, The Center Of The Albemarle Sound, Bull
Bay/scuppernong River, The Mouth Of The Perquimans River, Alligator
River Bridge, The Mouth Of The Alligator River and Kill Devil
Hills.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.
&&
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...40KTS
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Updated: Plane headed to EC airport makes emergency landing in Camden soybean field after running out of fuel
CAMDEN — A small passenger plane on a training flight from New York to Elizabeth City Regional Airport made an emergency landing in a soybean field in Camden County earlier today after running out of fuel.
Neither the student pilot nor the pilot's training instructor were seriously injured in the incident, according to health and law enforcement officials.