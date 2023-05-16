...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Elizabeth City police are seeking a Camden County man they've charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting death of one man and wounding of another at a local mobile home park early Sunday morning.
Police said Tuesday they have obtained warrants charging Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Jr., 20, of the 100 block of Taylors Court, with murder in the shooting death of Tavori Fletcher, 40, and attempted murder in the wounding of Cedric Green, 35, at the Hickory Village Mobile Home Park Sunday.
Police said they consider Cedeno "armed and dangerous."
According to police, officers were called to the Hickory Village Mobile Home Park at 1403 River Road at approximately 12:01 a.m. Sunday following a report of a verbal disturbance.
When officers arrived, they found Fletcher and Green, both of whom had been shot multiple times. Both were transported by Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where Fletcher died of his wounds Sunday. Green was later transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, police said. A hospital spokesman said Monday Green was in fair condition.
Suspects in the shooting had fled the mobile home park by the time police arrived. Police Chief Phil Webster said Monday police don't know if the gunman or gunmen fled in a vehicle.
Police urged anyone with information about Cedeno's whereabouts or the shooting incident at Hickory Village Mobile Home Park to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.