Elizabeth City police are seeking a Camden County man they've charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting death of one man and wounding of another at a local mobile home park early Sunday morning.

Police said Tuesday they have obtained warrants charging Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Jr., 20, of the 100 block of Taylors Court, with murder in the shooting death of Tavori Fletcher, 40, and attempted murder in the wounding of Cedric Green, 35, at the Hickory Village Mobile Home Park Sunday.