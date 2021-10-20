CAMDEN — A vehicle apparently being pursued by law enforcement collided with a Camden County school bus on U.S. Highway 158 Wednesday, sending one student aboard the bus to the hospital for evaluation.
Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said Bus 86 had 50 students and a driver aboard when the collision occurred. Ferrell said the collision appeared to happen near the intersection of U.S. Highway 158 and Gumberry Road.
Ferrell said one student aboard the bus was "disoriented" after the collision but walked of his own accord to an ambulance and was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for evaluation.
"The student's parents have been contacted and are going to meet them at the hospital," he said.
Ferrell said the driver of the bus was "a little shaken up" by the collision but was doing "fine."
School officials initially were going to transport the students aboard Bus 86 back to their school but decided instead to have them get off the bus and walk across the street to the Tidewater Agronomics building at 133 Gumberry Road, Ferrell said. School officials are in the process of contacting parents and directing them to the Tidewater Agronomics building to pick up their children.
Ferrell said his understanding is that the driver of the vehicle that collided with the bus was handcuffed and transported by EMS from the scene. A reporter at the scene described the vehicle that struck the bus as a blue, four-door BMW.
Ferrell said the vehicle appeared to collide with the driver's side of the bus. The bus appeared to be non-drivable, he said.
"From the photo I saw there was significant damage to the bus," Ferrell said.
A spokeswoman for the N.C. Highway Patrol said all troopers in the area are out at the wreck scene.
Law enforcement officials closed U.S. 158 eastbound and westbound near the accident scene but announced around 4:30 p.m. that they were reopening westbound U.S. 158 to traffic.
This is a developing story.