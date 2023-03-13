...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 to 32 degrees possible.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden and Western
Currituck Counties. In Virginia, the cities of Chesapeake,
Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
An Elizabeth City man who allegedly was using his home as a brothel was arrested Thursday on charges of promoting prostitution following a joint investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
John “Goodwrench” Reynolds, 62, was arrested after officers executed a search warrant at his home at 501 Lane Street, the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Friday.
Reynolds was charged with six counts of promoting prostitution, a Class E felony, the sheriff’s office said. According to the N.C. Sentencing Advisory and Policy Commission, being found guilty of a Class E felony carries a maximum prison sentence of 88 months.
Reynolds was still being confined Monday at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.
According to the press release, the investigation that led to the charges against Reynolds was conducted by the FBI, State Bureau of Investigation, Elizabeth City Police Department and Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office.
During Thursday’s search at Reynolds’ home, officers seized various electronic devices, including laptops, Chromebooks and cellphones, according to the release.
Major Aaron Wallio of the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into Reynolds began after officials received complaints from various sources. He said investigators are still working to determine how long Reynolds allegedly had operated a brothel out of his residence.
Wallio said investigators also don’t know how many sex workers might have worked at the house. Asked whether they or customers of the alleged brothel would also face charges, he said officials aren’t “able to answer at this time.”
Asked about the involvement of the FBI and SBI, Wallio said it’s not unusual in investigations like the one that led to charges against Reynolds.
“There are many times in investigations where violations can be enforced across state and federal jurisdictions,” he said. “As criminals cross jurisdictional lines we always welcome working with other agencies that can lawfully enforce the crime(s) in the appropriate jurisdiction.”
The Sheriff’s Office said the case against Reynolds will now be reviewed by the both the District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office and that Reynolds “is liable to face additional state and/or federal charges.”
Wallio agreed Reynolds’ arrest on charges of promoting prostitution is rare in Pasquotank.
“I am not familiar with it ever being charged during my tenure of working investigations,” he said.
The Sheriff’s Office urged anyone with information about Reynolds or the alleged use of his residence as a brothel to call Lt. William “Bumper” Williams at 252-338-2191 or 252-339-1926.