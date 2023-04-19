Updated: Silver Alert canceled for endangered Edenton man From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Apr 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled its Silver Alert for a missing endangered Edenton man.The center issued the alert for David Earl Jackson Wednesday at 3:11 p.m., saying he's believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's disease. The alert said Jackson, 70, of 323 Medical Arts Drive, was last seen on West Hicks Street in Edenton, heading toward Virginia Road.At 4:39 p.m., the center said at the request of the Edenton Police Department, the alert had been canceled. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Medicine Jewelry Inorganic Chemistry Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest eEditionThe Daily Advance Get The App! Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Spring 2023 Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Online Poll Are you mostly optimistic or pessimistic about the future? You voted: Completely pessimistic Mostly pessimistic Neutral Mostly optimistic Completely optimistic Vote View Results Back