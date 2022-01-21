Elizabeth City area residents could see snow starting to fall around 1 p.m. today.
That's according to Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management's latest update on the winter storm, which arrived Thursday evening and will continue to affect the region through Saturday morning.
The Elizabeth City area remains under a winter storm warning until Saturday morning with snow accumulations of between 4 and 6 inches of snow expected. The heaviest snow will be around 4 p.m. today, continuing overnight, the emergency management update said. The snowfall is expected to taper off around 7 a.m. Saturday. Temperatures remain below freezing with wind chills in the single digits.
Although there was a light dusting of rooftops and the ground, Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Parnell wasn't aware of any significant snow accumulation in the two counties overnight.
"What I've seen is sleet," he said this morning.
Parnell said he wasn't aware of any significant incidents related to the storm overnight. There was a house fire reported in Camden County but Sheriff Kevin Jones said he couldn't say the fire was connected to the inclement weather.
Jones the fire apparently started in the attic of a home in the 300 block of South Trotman Road, in the Shiloh area. The occupants of the house smelled smoke and got out safely, he said.
Jones said there were separate vehicle accidents on Palmer Road in Camden, one apparently late Thursday night or early Friday, the other early Friday. The first, which is being investigated by the N.C. Highway Patrol, involved a vehicle that ended up overturned on its side in a field. The second accident, which is being investigated by sheriff's deputies, happened near the first and involved a vehicle that slipped off the roadway. No injuries were reported.
Currituck County officials, citing the forecast for significant snowfall today, said its offices will close at 1 p.m. The county's recycling and convenience centers and transfer station are also scheduled to close at 1 p.m. and remain closed through Sunday.
Chowan, Perquimans, Camden and Pasquotank county governments said their offices would be closed today.
All area school districts are also closed today, as are the campuses at Elizabeth City State University, College of The Albemarle and Mid-Atlantic Christian University. Two school districts — Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and Edenton-Chowan Schools — are operating on a remote learning schedule today.
With temperatures below freezing and snow expected this afternoon, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management urged residents on Facebook to plan now for hazardous travel conditions on their commute home.