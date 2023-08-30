This product covers CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE
**IDALIA NOW A TROPICAL STORM AND WILL IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT**
NEW INFORMATION
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Coastal Flood Watch has been issued for Eastern Currituck and
Western Currituck
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Eastern Currituck and
Western Currituck
- A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for Eastern Currituck and
Western Currituck
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 450 miles southwest of Norfolk VA
- 32.2N 81.7W
- Storm Intensity 70 mph
- Movement Northeast or 35 degrees at 21 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
Tropical Storm Idalia was located over southeastern Georgia, and
is moving toward the northeast. This general motion is expected to continue
through tonight, shifting to the east...northeast on Thursday. On the forecast
track, the center of Idalia will move near or along the coasts of Georgia
and South Carolina through tonight, and then just offshore of the coast of North
Carolina on Thursday. Idalia will make it closest approach Thursday
afternoon as a tropical storm and as it tracks east, south of Cape
Lookout.
Tropical storm force wind gusts are expected to develop by Thursday
morning for coastal and inland portions of Currituck County as well as the
Currituck Sound, and adjacent coastal waters. A Tropical Storm Warning remains
in effect for these areas. Additionally, the pressure gradient between Idalia's
circulation and high pressure to the north will result in strong winds
along the coast, even outside of the Tropical Storm Warning area.
Strong winds could lead to downed trees and scattered power outages.
Strong onshore winds could also lead to areas of minor to locally
moderate coastal flooding.
Heavy rain is expected tonight a cold front stalls near the Virginia, North
Carolina border, and will continue through Thursday evening. There will likely be
a sharp rainfall gradient across the local area as high pressure builds into
the northern mid Atlantic region on Thursday. Rainfall totals will range from
3 to 5 inches across northeast North Carolina, where a Flood Watch remains in
effect. One to two inches will be possible across far southeast Virginia.
Dangerous marine conditions are expected to develop by early Thursday
with strong winds lasting into early Friday. Seas build to 7 to
12 feet on Thursday and remain elevated into Saturday.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
* WIND:
Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across CURRITUCK
COUNTY NC, and coastal areas of SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA.
. Potential impacts in this area include:
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, especially if soils are saturated. Some roadway signs
will sustain damage.
- A few roads will be impassable from debris. Hazardous driving
conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND
EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated.
* SURGE:
Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts
across SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA and NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. Potential impacts in
this area include:
- Widespread storm surge flooding of vulnerable areas will result
in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and
businesses near the waterfront and shoreline.
- Sections of low-lying vulnerable roads, parking lots and
property will likely become flooded. Driving conditions could
become dangerous in places where flooding covers the road.
- Moderate to severe beach erosion is likely, including heavy
surf possibly breaching dunes, especially in vulnerable
locations. Strong and dangerous rip currents are likely.
- Minor to moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and
piers is likely. A few small craft broken away from moorings.
Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND
EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible
significant impacts across NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. Potential
impacts include:
- Flooding from heavy rainfall may prompt evacuations and rescues
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen, with swift
currents, and overspill their banks. Small streams, creeks, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures and/or weaken
foundations. Some areas may experience areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures are expected.
Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across FAR SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA.
Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND
EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated.
* TORNADOES:
Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time
across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND
THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including
possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and
property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a
safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.
Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles
can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide
poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly
ventilated area.
Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone
area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded
roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown!
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets
for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes
to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather
warnings.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see
www.readyvirginia.gov, readync.org or mema.maryland.gov
- For the latest weather and storm information go to
weather.gov/wakefield
NEXT UPDATE
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Wakefield VA around 1130 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the
following counties, Camden, Gates and Pasquotank.
* WHEN...Until 845 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 532 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Corapeake, Savage, Hazelton, Easons Crossroads and Buckland.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the
following areas, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western
Currituck.
* WHEN...Through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is expected due to the combination of a cold front
and Idalia. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Weather Alert
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and
seas 10 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Late tonight until Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Updated: Storm threats force ECPPS, Currituck, Camden, COA to cancel school Thursday
CURRITUCK — Potential impacts from Hurricane Idalia have prompted school officials to cancel classes Thursday for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, Camden County Schools, Currituck Schools and the College of the Albemarle.
Currituck Schools will also be closed Friday because of possible impacts from Hurricane Idalia, the district announced early Wednesday afternoon.