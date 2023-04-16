An Elizabeth City man who escaped police custody while receiving medical treatment on Friday was back in custody a day later.
Police apprehended Paul Robert Pisacane, 45, of the 300 block of Cardinal Way, on Saturday, interim police Chief Phil Webster said Sunday.
Pisacane is charged with breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle, a police press release states.
According to police, officers received a call about 2:15 p.m. Friday about a suspicious incident in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. When officers arrived, they recovered a 2009 Ford Edge that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.
Officers detained Pisacane, but after he showed signs of medical distress, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services transported him to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment.
While he was being treated, a police officer with Pisacane became distracted, allowing Pisacane to leave the hospital on foot, Webster said. Officers canvassed the area near the hospital but were unable to locate him. Pisacane was not handcuffed at the time because he was receiving treatment, Webster said.
Police released a description of Pisacane on Friday. Webster did not say how or where Pisacane was apprehended on Saturday.
According to police, Pisacane is also a person of interest in several other property crimes in the Elizabeth City area.