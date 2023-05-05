BELVIDERE — A 15-year-old juvenile was killed in a hunting accident in the Belvidere community of Perquimans County early Friday.
Lt. John Beardsley of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said the juvenile, whom he declined to identify because of his age, died while turkey hunting with a second 17-year-old juvenile off Hickory Cross Road.
According to Beardsley, the juveniles were hunting about 8:30 a.m. when the 17-year-old stood up to look at turkeys across a field with binoculars. Beardsley said the 17-year-old heard the 15-year-old's shotgun go off next to him. When he turned to look, the 15-year-old had been shot.
"The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was attempting to stand up when his shotgun was discharged resulting his death," Beardsley said.
The 17-year-old called 911 and attempted lifesaving measures, Beardsley said. He said he was not able to indicate the exact time or location of the juvenile's death, but explained that by the time he arrived at the scene the medical examiner had confirmed that the 15-year-old had died.
Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White confirmed that a fatal accident had occurred and indicated that it had taken place in the Belvidere area. He declined to provide additional information, referring a reporter to the Wildlife Resources Commission.
Perquimans County Emergency Services spokeswoman Julie Solesbee confirmed that the accident occurred, and also referred questions to the WRC.