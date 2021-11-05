Elizabeth City First Ward Councilor Jeannie Young announced Friday she is running for mayor, saying she can best lead a city facing many critical issues.
“I feel I am qualified to be mayor because I have worked in my community with many organizations that support the community,” Young said. “Everyone in the city deserves a wonderful quality of life. That is my goal.”
The city’s municipal election for mayor and the eight seats on City Council is March 8. The filing period begins Dec. 6.
Incumbent Mayor Bettie Parker said in June that she planned to run for re-election one more time — but the two-term incumbent said it will be her last political race. Parker ran unopposed in 2019 after winning the post with 67% of the vote in 2017.
Parker said in an email Friday morning she would respond “very soon” when asked if she would seek re-election. She had not responded by the presstime for this story Friday evening.
Young is currently serving her third term on City Council. She served one four-year term from 1997-2001, representing the Second Ward. After her home was redistricted into the First Ward, she ran and was elected to a council seat in 2017 and then re-elected in 2019.
Young said healing divisions in the community is one of many No. 1 priorities facing Elizabeth City. She said the city needs to become “one community.”
“We need to stop talking about the Black community, the white community or the elite community and the poor community,” Young said. “A truly unified community is only possible when we stop embracing our so-called differences and embrace our similarities.”
Young said everyone in the city deserves a good job, a safe home and a healthy environment to run a business.
“We need to bring jobs in that will sustain all of our community,” Young said. “Everybody needs to be able to afford housing, go to college, be able to buy a nice vehicle and have a good quality of life.”
City Council, which has divided over a number of issues in recent years, was split over its decision in late September to terminate Montre Freeman as city manager.
Young and fellow councilors Chris Ruffieux, Billy Caudle and Michael Brooks voted to terminate Freeman; Councilors Johnnie Walton and Kem Spence voted against his firing. Councilors Darius Horton and Gabriel Adkins were absent from the meeting. Adkins has since resigned from council.
Parker, who didn’t vote because there wasn’t a tie among councilors, said she opposed Freeman’s firing.
Young said that division on City Council has hurt the city’s image and one of her goals is to end that division.
“We have to lead by example, and that is doable,” Young said. “Everything starts with the City Council and how we treat one another so we can set the tone for our city.”
The city needs $37 million in water and sewer repairs over the next 10 years, half just for repairing the city’s sewer lines. The city has already received part of the $5.2 million that it was allocated in federal COVID-19 relief funds and Young wants to put that money toward sewer improvements.
Grant funding and issuing debt are options for funding the rest of the needed improvements, Young said.
“Everyone knows we have serious issues with our infrastructure, water and sewer,” Young said. “Even though they are problems, they are fixable and there is a solution. It’s getting everybody to the table. We have to start concentrating on those problems and stop concentrating on our relationship problems we seem to be having on council. We have to concentrate on our day-to-day problems in the city, which is our infrastructure.”
The relationship between Pasquotank County and the city also soured in the aftermath of the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank deputies in April. Young said it is imperative that those fences be mended.
“We need a great working relationship and partnership with the county,” Young said. “That is something I am looking forward to doing with the county. There has always been strain there, and there should not be strain there.”
The municipal elections were originally scheduled for last month but they were pushed back to March as the 2020 Census data needed to redraw the four wards was delayed. The city is currently redrawing the four wards.