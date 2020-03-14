Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers to help pack 1,000 boxes of emergency food supplies for students on Sunday.
The food bank is located at 109 Tidewater Way and volunteers are needed throughout Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.
The region’s public school systems are working on efforts to provide food during weekdays for their students during the closure. Edenton-Chowan Schools’ plan — using its yellow buses to drive meals to students — was mentioned during Gov. Cooper’s press conference. Details will be announced on Facebook and the district’s website. Perquimans also is planning to provide meals for its students. They have also told parents to check the district’s website for details.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank school system is providing meals for students during the day. The food bank is working to provide meals for dinner and the weekends for families throughout the food bank's service area.
About 50 to 60 volunteers turned out Sunday morning to help pack emergency food boxes.
Food bank officials made the urgent request Saturday evening in response to Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement earlier that day that all public schools will close for two weeks starting Monday.
With schools closed, students who receive free and reduced lunches will go without those meals until schools reopen. The emergency food packages will help fill that need in the meantime, food bank officials hope.
Volunteers are needed to work for either of two shifts: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive at the beginning of either shift.
"We ask that if you are healthy and able to come out, please do at the beginning time of either shift," food bank officials said.
Volunteers must wear shoes or boots, but not sandals or flip flops.