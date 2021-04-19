HERTFORD — Emergency officials closed a section of U.S. Highway 17 in Perquimans County in both directions Sunday afternoon after an enclosed trailer transporting all-terrain vehicles caught fire.
No injuries were reported in the incident which was reported in the 900 block of U.S. 17 at 12:16 p.m., according to a press release from Perquimans Emergency Services.
The fire initially was reported as a structure fire before telecommunicators were able to clarify that an enclosed trailer traveling north on U.S. 17 was actually on fire, the release states.
Arriving firefighters discovered the trailer had been transporting ATVs and was fully engulfed in flames, the release states. Because of the danger posed by the possibly hazardous materials inside the trailer, emergency officials closed down the northbound lanes of U.S. 17 for nearly two hours while they extinguished the flames and removed fire debris from the roadway.
The southbound lanes of U.S. 17 were also temporarily closed to allow emergency crews and fire trucks to get to the fire scene because of the traffic backup in the northbound lanes.
Firefighters from the Winfall, InterCounty and Durants Neck volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze.
Perquimans firefighters also responded to a fire at an abandoned mobile home in the Holiday Island community of the county on Thursday, Perquimans Emergency Management said.
The fire was reported on Discovery Court at 5:49 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the mobile home’s windows. According to the release, the fire was extinguished without causing damage to nearby structures. The Bethel, Hertford and Winfall VFDs responded.
Perquimans Fire Marshal Barry Overman said Monday the fire was confined to one room of the mobile home. He said investigators found some evidence the mobile home, whose owner lives in Suffolk, Virginia, “had been frequented by homeless people or someone who was not supposed to be there.” While the mobile home had been vacant for some time, there was a mattress on the floor for example.
Overman described the mobile home as being in “extreme disrepair.” He said he planned to discuss the structure with the county building inspector and start proceedings to have the mobile home, which he described as a safety hazard, demolished and removed.