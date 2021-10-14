US 17 motorcycle wreck

Firefighters and law enforcement officers respond to a motorcycle accident near Mile Marker 264 on U.S. Highway 17 Bypass South, Elizabeth City. According to central communications radio traffic, the motorcyclist was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

 Submitted photo

Firefighters and law enforcement officers respond early Thursday morning to a motorcycle accident near Mile Marker 264 on U.S. Highway 17 Bypass South, Elizabeth City. According to central communications radio traffic, the motorcyclist was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.