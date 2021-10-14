Firefighters and law enforcement officers respond early Thursday morning to a motorcycle accident near Mile Marker 264 on U.S. Highway 17 Bypass South, Elizabeth City. According to central communications radio traffic, the motorcyclist was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
US 17 Motorcycle wreck
