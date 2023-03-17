...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Traffic is backed up on U.S. Highway 17 following an accident at the base of the north side of the William Ira Halstead Bridge in Camden County Friday.
CAMDEN — Law enforcement and other first responders are responding to an accident on U.S. Highway 17 in northern Camden County Friday afternoon.
According to law enforcement radio traffic, a truck crashed on U.S. 17 just north of the William Ira Halstead Bridge about 3:40 p.m.
Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said a Crew Cab pickup was traveling south on U.S. 17 pulling a trailered Bobcat when the trailer began fishtailing at the base of the bridge, causing the truck and trailer to crash.
A photo of the scene showed the truck and Bobcat sprawled across the southbound lanes at the base of the bridge.
Jones said the truck's driver was airlifted from the scene by Nightingale helicopter but he had no information about the driver's condition.
In a message on Facebook, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management said U.S. 17 South near the bridge "is currently closed for an extended period of time" because of the crash. All traffic was being rerouted through South Mills and the highway's reopening will be posted when it happens, the post read.
"If you planned to utilize US 17 this afternoon, please readjust your travel route or be patient while emergency crews work to open the highway," the message reads.
According to Emergency Management, both lane of southbound U.S. 17 were reopened to traffic around 6:35 p.m.