accident

Traffic is backed up on U.S. Highway 17 following an accident at the base of the north side of the William Ira Halstead Bridge in Camden County Friday.

 Photo courtesy Kevin Jones

CAMDEN — Law enforcement and other first responders are responding to an accident on U.S. Highway 17 in northern Camden County Friday afternoon.

According to law enforcement radio traffic, a truck crashed on U.S. 17 just north of the William Ira Halstead Bridge about 3:40 p.m.