The U.S. Coast Guard plans to build a $20 million child development center at Base Elizabeth City.
Base Elizabeth City commanding officer Cmd. Brook Sherman said Thursday morning that the project is “really moving forward.”
A Coast Guard procurement, construction, and improvements spend plan submitted to Congress in March has $20 million allocated for the child development center project at the base in the fiscal years 2023-26.
Sherman expects the child development center to open in the next two years and says it will be located between the gym and Hangar 7 on the base.
Sherman said the child development center “will support” 232 children. It will be open to active duty Coast Guard personnel as well as children of civilian employees at the base. There are currently around 1,600 active and civilian personnel at Base Elizabeth City.
There are also between 1,000 and 1,200 contract employees at the base, and their children also would be accommodated at the new center if space permits.
The Coast Guard website states that child development centers are designed to meet the needs of “our children” in a safe and loving environment. Children as young as six weeks old are eligible, according to the website.
“Each child is respected and accepted for his or her individuality,” the website states. “Our programs are designed to meet the emotional, social, physical and intellectual needs of each child. Activities are offered each day to stimulate a child’s creativity, natural need for exploration and self-discovery.”
Base Elizabeth City successfully argued for a larger child development center, or CDC, after a smaller one was proposed by the Coast Guard, Sherman said.
“The Coast Guard standardizes their CDCs; they went to a small, medium and large size setup,” Sherman said. “They originally designated us for a small but we made a successful argument for a medium. That is fantastic.”
The project also includes a school-aged before- and after-school care program that will be in a separate building next to the child development center.
“We will be one of only places in the Coast Guard that has that as well,” Sherman said. “We are really excited about that.”
Sherman doesn’t know the exact number of people who will be employed by the center but said those employees will be paid at least $15 an hour.
“There will be jobs coming with this,” Sherman said.
Sherman said that there is a shortage of day care facilities in the area and the new center should allow active duty and civilian personnel to live closer to the base. He said many recent active-duty transfers to the base live in Virginia.
“We know that there are Coasties who have avoided Elizabeth City because of the lack of available child care,” Sherman said. "A good number of them are in Chesapeake (Virginia).’’
Sherman could not reveal details but he said another “exciting” project is in the works, saying he has to talk with the “school system first.” He was referring to the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.
“We have some more stuff coming, which is great news,” Sherman said.