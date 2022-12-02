...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Congresswoman Alma Adams, D-N.C., will be the keynote speaker for Elizabeth City State University's 175th commencement exercises set for next weekend.
ECSU is scheduled to confer an estimated 200 bachelor's and master's degrees during a ceremony for fall 2022 graduates scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. in the R.L. Vaughan Center.
Owing to the fact that ECSU's graduating class is growing, this year's fall commencement will be a ticketed event. Each graduate will be provided 10 tickets.
Adams, who recently was re-elected to a fourth term representing North Carolina's 12th Congressional District, serves on the House's Financial Services Committee, Education & Labor Committee, and Agriculture Committee.
She holds several leadership roles in the House, including assistant whip for the Democratic Caucus, chairwoman of the Committee on Education & Labor’s Subcommittee on Workforce Protections, and vice chairwoman of the Agriculture Committee.
Adams graduated from North Carolina A&T State University and received her master’s degree in art education. She earned her Ph.D. in art education and multicultural education from Ohio State University.
ECSU will also confer an honorary doctor of public service degree to ECSU Trustee Emeritus Abdul Sm Rasheed, a 1971 ECSU graduate. Rasheed is immediate past president of the ECSU National Alumni Association, former chair of the ECSU Foundation Board, and former chair of the ECSU Board of Trustees.
Rasheed founded and served as the former CEO of the North Carolina Community Development Initiative and Initiative Capital. He currently serves as senior adviser to the board of Franklin-Vance-Warren Opportunity and CEO.
He holds an honorary doctorate from Livingstone College, a bachelor of science degree in basic business from ECSU, a master's of education degree in counseling and personnel services from Trenton State University, and a master of science degree in community economic development from Southern New Hampshire University. He is a graduate of the Senior Executive Management Program of the John F. Kennedy School Harvard University.
The day before the commencement exercises, ECSU will host a ceremony for four students who are being commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army.
Col. B. Gregory Edison, a chaplain with the U.S. Army's Training and Doctrine Command, will be the speaker for the ceremony set for Friday at 11 a.m. in the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center.