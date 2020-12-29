An Elizabeth City-based Coast Guard aircrew was assisting with the search Tuesday for one person after a tractor trailer crashed off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
Coast Guard officials in Virginia were notified about 8:30 a.m. that the tractor trailer had crashed through the southbound side of the bridge and gone into Chesapeake Bay, a press release states.
Witnesses reported seeing a man exit the tractor trailer and drift west in the water, the Coast Guard said.
Local police and fire departments, along with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, began a search for the man. Joining the search was an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, a Coast Guard boatcrew and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Hawk.
Coast Guard officials said the wreck had not caused any pollution impact to the bay.