Elizabeth City-based Coast Guard air and boat crews helped rescue a man from his sunken fishing vessel in the Alligator River early Monday.
According to a Coast Guard press release, the man, who was wearing a lifejacket in 46-degree water, was treated for hypothermia but not injured in the incident.
Coast Guard officials said they were notified by the man's father-in-law that his boat had sunk at the mouth of the Alligator River, near East Lake, about 20 miles southwest of Kitty Hawk, on Monday. At the time of the call, the fisherman was standing on the bow of his sunken vessel.
Both a Coast Guard 29-foot response boat and an MH-60 Jayhawk were launched from Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City. The aircrew directed a nearby vessel to the sunken fishing boat's location and its crew were able to bring aboard the fisherman. The vessel then transported the fisherman to an emergency medical services unit waiting at the Alligator River Marina, the Coast Guard said.
"This is one of those situations that could have deteriorated quickly," said Senior Chief Greg Slusher, command duty officer. "No one leaves the marina expecting their boat to sink. Thankfully this man equipped himself with a lifejacket and a way to call for help. Being unprepared in water this cold can turn a dangerous situation to a deadly one very quickly."