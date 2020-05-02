The inaugural Coast Guard Half Marathon and the Guardians of the Atlantic 5K race in Elizabeth City planned for this fall has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The half-marathon was scheduled to take place Sept. 19 but the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority decided last week to postpone the event and look for a new race time next spring or next fall.
“We are currently researching available weekends,” said Visit Elizabeth City Director Corrina Ferguson. “It’s not just about us (TDA), but also the Coast Guard and Elizabeth City State University because they are our primary partners in that event.’’
The event was expected to attract between 2,000 and 3,000 runners and Ferguson said each runner typically brings at least one person with them to the event.
“That means we are looking at 4,000 to 5,000 people,” Ferguson said. “The chances of us hosting a 5,000-person event this fall without a (COVID-19) vaccine is probably pretty slim.”
When it is rescheduled, the race route will begin at Waterfront Park and travel 3½ miles through the Coast Guard base. It will also travel across Elizabeth City State University before ending on Main Street.
The race already has two sponsors: a $12,000 sponsorship from the TDA and a $10,000 sponsorship from Sentara Healthcare. The TDA agreed last year to take the lead in organizing the event.
The Coast Guard is the country’s only military branch without an official marathon. The Navy, Army, Marine Corps and Air Force all have marathons and the Marine Corps event is so popular that a lottery system is used to select the 30,000 runners.
Organizers of the event in Elizabeth City had originally planned to add a full marathon in 2021 but adding the 26.2-mile race most likely won’t happen until 2022.
Most major marathons scheduled across the country this year have also been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.