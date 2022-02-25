The inaugural in-person U.S. Coast Guard Marathon is expected to attract around 1,800 runners and several thousand more spectators to the city next weekend, Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux said Thursday.
The March 3-5 event will feature a full marathon, half-marathon and a 5K race. The 5K race will be held first; it begins Friday at 4:45 p.m. The marathon and half-marathon will be run on Saturday, March 5 starting at 7:30 a.m. Pre-race events begin Thursday, including a free health expo at Elizabeth City State University.
Ruffieux told the Tourism Development Authority that 369 runners have registered for the full marathon while 577 will run the half-marathon. Registration for the two events ended Feb. 20.
Both marathons will start and finish on Water Street and the route for both races takes runners through U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City. The 5K on Friday also starts and finishes along the waterfront.
“That means we will have almost 1,000 runners lined up in that one (downtown) block on Saturday morning,” Ruffieux said. “That is just runners. There will also be 2,000 to 3,000 spectators, people cheering them (runners) on.”
The 5K race has 622 registered runners and Ruffieux expects that number to grow since there is same-day registration. The 5K race, however, is capped at 800 runners.
Almost 1,500 people will run the race virtually and registration for the virtual event is still open.
In-person runners are coming from 46 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, Armed Forces Europe, Guam, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and Canada.
Ruffieux told the TDA that 80 volunteers are still needed to help manage the race. Around 120 people have already signed up to help out.
Volunteers will perform various functions along the race course such as providing water, serving as course monitors who provide directions and providing setup and cleanup.
“We really, really need help,” Ruffieux told the board.
All volunteers get a free Coast Guard Marathon sweatshirt or T-shirt, a free barbecue sandwich and — if they are 21 — a free beer from Seven Sounds Brewery.
The River Road Middle School band and bands from Pasquotank High and Northeastern High schools will perform along each of the marathon routes. Cheerleaders from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will also be along the race route encouraging runners. District elementary students are also making signs for spectators to hold and the Honor Society is sponsoring a water stop.
“All this is coming from our public schools,” Ruffieux said. “Amazing support from the schools.’’
Race organizers will also be selling cowbells to spectators for $5.
Ruffieux said there will be plenty of parking downtown for runners and spectators. Downtown businesses that are closed on Saturdays are allowing free parking that day.
Water Street in front of the Museum of the Albemarle will be closed next week from Thursday at 6 p.m. until Saturday at 10 p.m. There will be some rolling road closures, mainly along the Pasquotank River, the first 3 miles of the two marathons on Saturday.
The Coast Guard will have several static displays along the waterfront for the two races and a USCG C-130 Hercules and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter will perform a flyover minutes before the start of the races on Saturday.
The U.S. Coast Guard Band Saxophone Quartet will perform the National Anthem before the race on Saturday.
The Health Expo, which is free and open to the public, will be held on Thursday and Friday at the K.E. White Center.
A post-race celebration that is also open to the public will be held along the waterfront following the two marathons. Beer from Seven Sounds Brewery and sandwiches from Currituck BBQ will be available for purchase; other vendors will also attend the event.
Seven Sounds will also be serving a N.C.-style whole hog barbecue, fried fish bites and peel and eat shrimp dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 5. Tickets are $30 each and must be purchased in advance.