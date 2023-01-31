...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The U.S. Coast Guard Marathon 5K race will begin an hour earlier than last year's race in an effort to give the thousands of runners in the city for the three-day event time to shop and eat at downtown businesses.
The 2nd annual in-person Coast Guard Marathon will be held March 2-4 and Visit Elizabeth City expects over 3,000 runners and spectators on hand for the event.
As of a week ago, around 1,130 runners had registered for at least one of the three races — 5K, half-marathon and full marathon. Another 720 runners have signed up to run the race virtually.
“That is awesome,” VEC Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux said of the early registrations.
There are currently runners registered for the in-person race from 46 states. No runners from Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico and South Dakota have registered and Ruffieux asked board members of the Tourism Development Authority to help her recruit runners from the four states.
“If you know anybody, get them to register,” Ruffieux said with a laugh. “I really want to say that we have runners coming from all 50 states.”
Ruffieux also said runners are coming to Elizabeth City from Guam, Puerto Rico, Canada, Ireland and South America.
“Very, very exciting,” Ruffieux said.
The 5K race on Friday, March 3, will start at 4 p.m. after being run at 5 p.m. a year ago. It takes about an hour for all runners to clear the race course that starts and finishes downtown.
The half marathon and full marathon on Saturday, March 4 will start at 7:30 a.m. Those two races also start and finish downtown.
A Health and Fitness Expo will be held in conjunction with the weekend of racing on Thursday, March 2 at the K.E. White Center.
VEC is also asking local businesses to offer promotions during the three-day event. Some of the promotions include discounted prices for runners, extended hours and special meals like a carb-loaded dinner. Runners typically carb-load the night before a race to ensure energy for their race.
Many businesses have already created special events and promotions and that information will be distributed to runners, Ruffieux said.
In partnership with the Morale, Well-Being and Recreation division at the Coast Guard Base and the College of The Albemarle, the marathon is bringing in the U.S. Coast Guard “Guardians Big Band” for race weekend.
The Guardians Big Band is a jazz ensemble within the U.S. Coast Guard Band and its 22 members will host a free community concert at COA on Thursday, March 2, and perform at Waterfront Park during the post-race celebration on March 4.
The concert at COA is free but people must register for a ticket in advance.
Ruffieux said the band is flying to Elizabeth City on a Coast Guard C-130.
“They have never flown in the back of a C-130,” Ruffieux said.
Green Saves Green, the local environmental group, will also be coordinating a Pre-Marathon Downtown Litter Cleanup event Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at Waterfront Park. All cleanup supplies will be supplied. For more information, email info@greensavesgreen.org.