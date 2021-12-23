The inaugural in-person U.S. Coast Guard Marathon in Elizabeth City next March has been certified as a qualifier for the 2023 Boston Marathon.
That means someone who performs well in the marathon scheduled here for March 5 could qualify to run in the prestigious Boston race, traditionally held the third Monday in April, the following year.
Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux said having the Coast Guard marathon being a certified Boston Marathon event should attract more runners to the Elizabeth City event.
“That is very unusual for a first-year marathon,” Ruffieux said.
The Boston Marathon is arguably the most prestigious race in the country and runners must submit a minimum qualifying time of at least three hours or more depending on their age.
But due to the popularity of the race that qualifying time is usually lower. This past year’s Boston Marathon saw 3,200 qualifiers not accepted.
“Anybody that is running marathon after marathon, the Boston marathon is the ultimate race,” Ruffieux said. “This allows us to align ourselves with a marathon of that caliber. All the elite marathons require a qualifying time.”
Ruffieux said runners will also be attracted to the Coast Guard Marathon because of its flat course.
“We think we may have the flattest course in the world,” Ruffieux said. “It is so flat here.”
As of last week, 790 runners from 43 different states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. Armed Forces Europe, Guam and Canada have already registered for either the in-person March 5th Coast Guard Marathon and Half Marathon, or 5K race that will be held on March 4. Some runners are running the 5K and one of the marathons.
“We are international,” Ruffieux said.
As of last week, another 670 runners had registered to run one of the races virtually.
Based on the pace of current registrations, Ruffieux expects the three races to attract around 2,000 runners. Those runners are expected to bring around 6,000 spectators with them.
Around 75 percent of the in-person runners registered so far are from outside the region, Ruffieux said. She said that will have a big economic impact on the city and county.
“That means they will be traveling here from outside the area,” Ruffieux said.
As of earlier this month, the only states not yet represented are Nevada, Wyoming, North Dakota, Missouri, Oklahoma, Vermont and Arkansas.
Data from the 2021 Blue Ridge Marathon in Virginia shows that 2,800 runners had a $1.6 million economic impact on the area, Ruffieux said. She said that marathon started in 2010 with 774 runners.
The Coast Guard Band Saxophone Quartet will travel to the city and play the National Anthem before the 5K race and the two marathons.
“I’m excited to welcome the band members who are members of the USCG to grace us with beautiful music as part of the inaugural in-person Coast Guard Marathon weekend,” Ruffieux said.