The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday was overseeing the salvage and removal of a fishing vessel that ran aground near Duck earlier this week.
On Tuesday, the Coast Guard rescued four fisherman from the disabled fishing vessel Bald Eagle II off the coast of Duck.
The Coast Guard said in a press release it’s working with the vessel’s owner and in coordination with state and local partners to mitigate impacts to the environment after the vessel ran aground near Southern Shores.
The owner is continuing efforts to salvage the vessel and is working with an oil spill removal organization to safely remove the 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board the boat. The cause of the vessel’s grounding is currently under investigation, the Coast Guard said.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a call at approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
from the captain of the Bald Eagle II saying that his vessel was disabled and drifting toward shore.
A helicopter and crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City Guard Station joined a life boat crew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet to rescue the crew. When they reached the scene, the aircrew hoisted all four men and took them to the air station.
No injuries were reported.