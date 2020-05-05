A disabled boater with dwindling minutes on his cell phone was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard early Tuesday.
Small Boat Station Elizabeth City was notified by local law enforcement about a disabled boater off Camden County around 11:27 p.m. Monday, a Coast Guard news release states.
The release did not identify the man or say where he was from, releasing only his age: 68.
The Coast Guard said he was aboard a 15-foot vessel that became disabled. The release also did not identify which law enforcement agency contacted the Coast Guard.
The man only had 30 minutes of battery life left on his cell phone and had no other ways to communicate, according to the Coast Guard.
A crew from Station Elizabeth City responded in a 29-foot response boat. On scene, the crew took the man’s boat in tow and delivered both him and the vessel to the Coinjock Boat Ramp in Coinjock, where the man was met by his wife.
“It’s always best to have two, three, even four different means of communications when you’re on the water,” said Lt. j.g. Magen Bloch, command duty officer at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center. “Cell phones can be unreliable; so we always recommend having a VHF marine radio onboard, since the Coast Guard monitors channel 16 for distress calls.”