The U.S. Coast Guard Fifth District commander will present a Certificate of Valor to a Virginia Beach resident for his actions that helped save the lives of two men on the North Carolina coast two years ago.
Rear Adm. Keith Smith, commander of the Coast Guard’s Fifth District, is scheduled to present Eric Hupp with the award at the Portsmouth Federal Building on Wednesday.
Hupp, then 15, entered the water near Duck in September 2018 to rescue two men in distress who were struggling in a rip current. His actions directly resulted in saving the lives of the two men.
The Certificate of Valor is presented to those who show bravery by either saving or attempting to save persons in peril in the sea.