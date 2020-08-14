The state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development visited Elizabeth City on Wednesday to see the agency’s funds at work at Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies and Elizabeth City State University.
Both schools have secured financing from USDA Rural Development for major capital projects in the past couple of years.
A USDA loan helped NEAAAT renovate part of the former Southgate Mall as the school’s new campus. ECSU, meanwhile, is using a loan to fund demolition of two residence halls no longer in use and to pay for a major renovation of historic Bias residence hall.
ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon said Wednesday that the residence hall improvements are important to the university’s growth.
In addition, the site previously occupied by Doles Hall and Cale Hall, which are being torn down, is the university’s preferred site for a new library.
NEAAAT officials said the renovation of the former mall site is allowing the charter school to welcome students to what will be their new campus starting Aug. 24.
Robert Hosford, state director for USDA Rural Development, said the construction of the NEAAAT campus, which was a $6.2 million project, is a good example of how the agency works to strengthen rural communities.
“This is exactly what we are supposed to be doing,” Hosford said.
Joe Peel, a founder of NEAAAT and the mayor of Elizabeth City from 2011-2017, said it was great to see the school moving into its new campus.
“It is a huge step,” he said.
Among those attending the tour of NEAAAT or of ECSU, or both, were state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, who represents the region in the Senate; state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck; Scott Hamilton, president of the Golden LEAF Foundation; Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Dixon; Pasquotank Commissioner Charles Jordan; Christian Lockamy, director of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission; Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce President Holly Staples; and staff from the district offices of U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C.
Andrew Harris, NEAAAT’s chief executive officer, explained that Towne Bank not only worked with the school on financing but also donated $100,000 for use purchasing furniture for the new school.
The Golden LEAF Foundation has contributed grant funding for the school’s startup.
A portion of the existing mall building was used to create the new school campus of about 61,000 square feet.
Much of what had been the mall’s central courtyard and the stores at the back have become part of the school campus.
Bob Semmel, senior vice president of Suffolk, Virginia-based general contractor C.W. Brinkley Inc. and project manager for the NEAAAT facility, said the company was able to meet the school’s timeline and the project went smoothly.
“We were very pleased,” Semmel said. “We were proud to be a part of this process.”
Samuel Kleinschuster, a senior at NEAAAT, said in an interview during Wednesday’s facility tour that it’s a great day for students at the school.
“I’m super-excited about it,” he said.
Kleinschuster said that throughout the five years he has been a student at NEAAAT the school has worked hard to have its own facility. He noted that NEAAAT had relocated from one space to another a number of times in just a few short years. So it’s great for students to have a building they can call their own.
In brief remarks to local and regional officials gathered for the tour, Kleinschuster said the “NEAAAT Way” of educating students is centered around working together to solve real world problems.
“The biggest part for me is teamwork,” Kleinschuster said.
Gabrielle Hoskins, a 10th-grader at NEAAAT, said attending the school has helped her gain self-confidence. She said she has discovered an interest in STEM and plans to work in forensic science when she graduates from college.
“It has given me a new outlook on my career and my life,” Hoskins said.
Hoskins said she is excited to see NEAAAT moving into its new facility.
Harris said NEAAAT’s high school students will start the school year with remote learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, students in grades 5-8 will come to the new campus two days a week for face-to-face instruction beginning Aug. 24.