Pasquotank's Utilities Committee urged approval Monday of a proposal that raises county water rates twice over 10 years — including one costing the average customer $108 more a year — as a way to fund capital improvements officials say are needed to provide a better quality of water.
Commissioners Sean Lavin, Lloyd Griffin and Jonathan Meads voted to recommend the proposal that raises rates in two increments, starting with a $9-monthly increase in July for all residential customers using more than 1,500 gallons a month.
According to the proposal, the average residential customer who uses 3,400 gallons a month would see their monthly bill rise from $29.40 to $38.40. Customers in all other rate classes would see a flat $9-a-month increase.
A second, smaller increase of $2.30 a month will take effect in 2028 if the proposal is approved. The full Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on the water rate increases next month.
Pasquotank County last raised water rates in 2014 when residential customers were charged an additional $6 a month.
Under the proposal recommended by the Utilities Committee, commercial customers using 50,000 gallons or more a month will see rate increases of either 9% or 10%. A commercial customer using 100,000 gallons will see a hike of $56 a month to $665, which is a 9% increase.
A commercial user using between 1,700 and 5,000 gallons will see an $11.55 monthly increase to $30.75.
County officials say the proposed rate hikes will generate the cash flow needed to make significant upgrades to both county water plants. Those improvements are needed, they say, to provide reverse-osmosis water quality throughout the county.
Converting the Weeksville water plant to "nano membrane filtration" technology will cost around $9.4 million. The new system would make water produced in Weeksville interchangeable with water produced at the county's RO plant.
An approximately $4.8 million capital project will expand capacity at the county's existing RO plant from 2 million gallons a day to 3 million gallons a day.
Meads said he is not happy with the quality of water from the Weeksville plant at his home in the southern part of the county. Meads said a resident recently expressed concerns to him about the proposed rate increases but was "OK" with them once Meads explained what the additional money would be used for.
“I think it is worth it offering the citizens better water and I think the citizens will be more likely to be in favor (of the rate increases),” Meads said. “They are getting something out of it.”
County Manager Sparty Hammett said staff recommended the larger increase now and another in six years because it will provide funds for capital projects.
“We have planned capital projects planned to provide high-quality water throughout the county,” Hammett said. “That is a lot of planned capital projects in the first five years.”
Another option presented to the Utilities Committee would have smaller rate increases over the next 10 years to fund capital projects. But that “just-in-time” approach would require future boards of commissioners to approve those yearly rate hikes.
“Every year, every board in place, to be able to pay for these capital projects, would have to approve those increases,” Hammett said. “If those rate increases were not approved then we would run the risk of not being able to pay the debt service and not meet bond covenants.”
The proposed rate increase in 2028 to fund additional capital projects could increase or decrease depending on several factors, Hammett said. Those factors include seeking state and federal grants to offset some of the capital costs, inflation and the status on how some capital projects are actually moving forward.
“There is some grant funding there that we may be eligible for,” Hammett said. “If we get grant funding that (rate increase) number goes down.”
Hammett told the board that since the last rate increase in 2014 the cost of providing water has increased significantly, which includes salaries, benefits, equipment and chemicals. He noted the Consumer Price Index rose 7.1% in 2021.