CAMDEN — A Chesapeake, Virginia-based hauling company is hoping to relocate its business headquarters to a site in the Camden Commerce Park.
Camden commissioners will meet Thursday to consider leasing land at the park to Lucia Specialized Hauling of Virginia.
According to the company's website, Lucia Specialized Hauling of Virginia transports "over-dimensional and overweight freight throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico."
The company has expressed interest in leasing with an option to purchase about 10.6 acres in the Camden Commerce Park. A draft lease agreement posted on Camden County's website last week lists annual rent for the lease at $107,124, payable in monthly installments.
Lucia Specialized Hauling's lease payments would count toward the purchase price of the tract in the event it finalizes a purchase agreement with Camden.
In a May 13 letter to then-County Manager Ken Bowman, Lucia Specialized Hauling Inc. President Ric Lucia stated: "Purchaser shall provide Seller with proposed plan of warehouse, equipment laydown area, parking area and driveway plans for approval by Camden County."
The company's letter states a purchase price of $371,350 for the commerce park tract.
"Upon approval by Camden County, buyer will begin excavation for driveway, equipment laydown area and parking area," Lucia's letter states.
The company's letter states $50,000 will be paid to Camden "upon acceptance of a Purchase and Sale Agreement" and that Lucia Hauling will pay the remaining balance in 36 monthly installments of $8,927 each.
The Camden Board of Commissioners had planned to hold a public hearing on the proposed lease to Lucia, with an option to purchase, at the board's regular meeting July 5. However, County Attorney John Morrison said at the meeting that he wanted to look at some revisions to the agreement before commissioners voted on it.
Camden County Manager Erin Burke, whose first day on the job was Monday, said in an interview that the matter was rescheduled for Thursday to allow Morrison time to review and tweak the documents.
"The attorney wanted to refine a few things before the board acted on it," Burke said.
Burke said Lucia Specialized Hauling of Virginia representatives indicated the commerce park's proximity to U.S. Highway 17 was a key element in their interest in the location.
The commissioners' meeting Thursday will be at 7 p.m. in the boardroom of the new Camden County Library.