Currituck Sheriff
Jordan Gile Mulder, 22, of the 400 block of Cabot St., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested April 19 and charged with three felony counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts-catalytic converter theft. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Heather Lyn Pizzelli, 41, of the 100 block of Charleston Drive, Grandy, was issued a criminal summons April 20 for driving while license revoked.
Austin Michael Mince, 24, of the 1200 block of Centerville Turnpike, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested April 20 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jacob Michael Rhodes, 23, of the 2100 block of Freda Drive, Vienna, Virginia, was arrested April 21 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of between half an ounce and 1½ ounces of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and reckless driving with wanton disregard. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Dereno Rhodes, 34, of the 100 block of Lazy Corner Road, Moyock, was served a warrant for arrest for assault on a female April 22. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Rodney Hart Merida, 20, of the 200 block of Gregory Road, Shawboro, was arrested April 23 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Danny Ray Bradford, 52, of the 100 block of Hickory Ridge Court, Kill Devil Hills, was issued a criminal summons for communicating threats on April 22.
Maria Alvarez, 46, of the 8700 block of Caratoke Highway, Harbinger, was issued a criminal summons for simple assault on April 22.
Floyd Dustin Randolph, 24, of the 1800 block of Whiteamore Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested April 22 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor and failure to wear a seat belt. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Alexander Lee McCade, 34, of the 3700 block of Paddock Circle, Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested April 23 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detentin Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jeremy Oren Wade, 39, of the 100 block of Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested April 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Alondo Antwain Williams, 37, of the 2400 block of Reservoir Ave., Norfolk, Viriginia, was arrested April 24 and charged with driving while impaired, speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the speed limit and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $300 secured bond.
Christopher Antonio Garcia, 23, of the 8500 block of Guinea Road, Hayes, Virginia, was arrested April 24 and charged with fleeing to elude arrest, speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the speed limit, reckless driving to endanger. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Vincenzo Antonio Caggese, 31, of the 1400 block of Maxine St., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested April 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Kyra Malan-Isadora Skinner, 26, of the 130 block of Bens Bonanza, Barco, was served two criminal summonses April 25 for misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe tires.
Jazae Taezshaun Banks, 22, of the 100 block of White Acres Drive, Jarvisburg, was arrested April 26 and charged with possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Timothy Walter Swett Jr., 33, of the 800 block of Wellman Ave., SE, Massillon, Ohio, was arrested April 27 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at the Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 secured bond.
Alexis Marie Lee, 31, of the 200 block of Beech Tree Drive, Shiloh, was arrested April 28 and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive in public. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Patterson Fveaur Beaman, 21, of the 2000 Tavistock Court, Alpharetta, Georgia, was arrested April 29 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to stop for a red light. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $700 secured bond.
Dane Richard Conley, 66, of the 3300 block of Nelson St., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested April 29 and charged with possession of a controlled substance while in a jail/prison, resisting a public officer, possession of schedule I of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of secured bonds totaling $12,000 secured bond.
Adam Paul Isenhoward, 41, of the 400 block of Jarvisburg Road, Jarvisburg, was served a warrant for arrest April 30 for assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Christopher Pangan, 31, of the 2400 block of Rolling View Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested April 30 and charged with resisting a public officer, driving while impaired and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Shaquean Quimahri Nixon, 27, of the 800 block of Cabarrus St., Edenton, was arrested May 2 and charged with assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and violation of a court order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash bond.
Victoria Ashlee Lane Nelson, 30, of the 1800 block of Riverside Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 3 and charged with failure to appear in court for possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $8,000 secured bond.
Adrian Andre Humphrey, 37, of the 1200 block of Mitchell Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 4 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $789.88 cash bond.
Rasim Sahin, 32, of the 600 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, was served criminal summonses May 4 for second-degree trespassing and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.
Tavares Letron Mercer, 46, of the 400 block of Bell St., Elizabeth City, was served criminal summonses May 4 for four counts of vandalism of personal property.
Curtis Austin Gregory, 37, of the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 5 and charged with fraud, obtaining property by false pretenses. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Dawn Michele Scott, 52, of the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 5 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for possession of marijuana. She also was served grand jury indictments for felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and two misdemeanor counts of violating the school attendance law. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Troyce Matthew Stone, 22, of the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills, was arrested April 18 and charged with violating a domestic violence protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Sara Nicole Foreman, 28, of the 100 block of Snug Harbor, was arrested April 21 and charged with assault on a government official and second-degree trespass. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Shawn Haywood Leary, 40, of the 100 block of Linton Road, South Mills, was arrested April 22 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Dillon Lakota Wagner, 22, of the 700 block of Greenleaf St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 23 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Ronnie Lee Eure Jr., 37, of the 100 block of Woodland Way, Camden, was arrested April 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Raven Meichelle Davis, 29, of the 100 block of Landing Loop, South Mills, was arrested April 29 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Christopher Scott Winslow, 36, of the 100 block of Glen Drive, Camden, was arrested April 29 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. A $218 cash bond was set.