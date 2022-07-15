CAMDEN — Camden County officials on Thursday approved a one-year lease with a Virginia-based trucking and warehousing company for a tract in the Camden Commerce Park.
Lucia Specialized Hauling of Virginia Inc. has expressed interest in leasing with an option to purchase about 10.6 acres in the park off U.S. Highway 17. A draft lease agreement posted on Camden County’s website last week lists annual rent for the lease at $107,124, payable in monthly installments.
The lease is part of a larger agreement that includes an option for Lucia to purchase the tract.
"We are really excited about coming down there," Laura Lucia, wife of Lucia Specialized Hauling of Virginia Inc. President Richard Lucia, said in a telephone interview this week. "It seems like a great location and everybody is more than willing to work with you."
Camden Attorney John Morrison told Camden commissioners Thursday the feeling is mutual.
"These people are very pleasant to deal with," Morrison said. "They are very motivated to do business in Camden."
Lucia Specialized Hauling of Virginia Inc. is a division of a larger company that also has a division in New York. The New York operation focuses on hauling over-sized and overweight freight.
The division in Chesapeake, Virginia, is a more general freight warehousing and hauling company that works closely with the Port of Virginia.
Laura Lucia said the company plans to construct a warehouse at the commerce park site. The square footage has not yet been determined, she said.
"We're early in this process," Lucia said. "We will be working with the county on that."
The company will keep its warehouse in Chesapeake but needs an additional one. "We have a facility in Chesapeake that we have outgrown," Lucia said.
The North Carolina warehouse is expected to employ 25-30 people.
"A lot of them would be new people," Lucia said. "We're looking for new people."
Lucia said Lucia Specialized Hauling of Virginia works closely with the military and the Port of Virginia.
"A lot of the work is unpacking containers and sometimes repacking them," Lucia said. "So that's what we need the help for."
If Lucia Specialized Hauling of Virginia moves forward with purchase the tract at the commerce park Camden commissioners will have to hold a public hearing and another vote, Morrison said.
"All that is happening tonight is a one-year lease," Morrison said at the meeting, which was a special session called for the sole purpose of acting on the lease agreement.
Lucia Specialized Hauling’s lease payments would count toward the purchase price of the tract in the event it finalizes a purchase agreement with Camden. The purchase price is $371,350.
The company also has an opportunity under the agreement to renew the lease for three one-year terms.