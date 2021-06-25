The former Wells Fargo Bank building in downtown Elizabeth City is under contract and could soon have a buyer after having been on the market for 14 months.
Realtor Alex Rich of The Rich Company confirmed Friday the building is under contract and that he expects the transaction to close within the next three weeks.
Rich would not disclose the buyer or the purchase price.
“I am not at liberty to discuss that at the moment,” Rich said.
Wells Fargo closed its branch in Elizabeth City in March 2020.
The former bank building's last listing price was $750,000 and the property has a tax value of just over $1 million.
“Originally, it (list price) was higher than that, $899,000,” Rich said.
The almost 15,000-square-foot, two-story brick building was built in 1968 and sits on a half-acre lot at 400 E. Main Street.
The first floor has seven offices, reception and waiting rooms and restrooms. The second floor has nine offices, three large multi-purpose rooms, a conference room, reception area and two restrooms. The building’s parking lot has 17 spaces.
Rich said the buyer could convert the building into a variety of uses with the exception of a bank.
“It could be used for offices, apartments, recreational stuff,” Rich said. “Pretty much everything is allowed downtown. But when banks like Wells Fargo sell stuff they usually put a two- to three-year financial use restriction on it. Can’t be a bank for a few years.”
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said she is anxious to see what the new owner does with the building.
“Any building that can change hands is a step in the right direction,” Malenfant said. “It’s not a blighted building and it’s not a dilapidated building. It’s a building that is in good condition.”
Whatever use the new owner turns the former bank into will be a positive for downtown but Malenfant would like to see a small grocery store or bodega go there or elsewhere in the downtown area. She feels the growth in the number of people living downtown would support one. In fact, ECDI recently received an $8,500 grant from ElectriCities to conduct a grocery study in the city.
“We have commissioned a feasibility study in the downtown area and I hope to get those results in the next two to three weeks,” Malenfant said. “It will also look at if the city has a need for a different type of grocery store. Once we get the study, we will have numbers and be able to do a better job of recruiting.”