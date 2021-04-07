Area residents receiving the second dose of the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 Tuesday had varying plans about what they plan to do with the vaccination cards they’ve been issued.
Shannon Herron of Weeksville, who received the second dose at a clinic Albemarle Regional Health Services held Tuesday afternoon at the Elizabeth City Airpark said she had been keeping her card in her wallet and would continue to keep it in case she needs it.
Ashley Shelton of South Mills said she might keep her card in her purse.
“I hadn’t really thought about it,” she said.
John Easley of Weeksville said “I’m going to keep mine.” He added that he wasn’t yet sure where he was going to keep it.
Margaret Young, professor of biology at Elizabeth City State University, has a safe at home where she keeps valuables, and plans to place her vaccination card there.
“I plan to put mine in my safe,” Young said.
If she travels by plan anytime soon to another state or country, then she will take the card with her, she said.
But she won’t be doing any work-related travel this summer. She said most of the conferences and research projects that faculty often travel for in the summer will be held virtually this year.
“Everything is still virtual,” she said.
Young said she might do some personal travel this summer but hasn’t decided yet. She said she doesn’t want to place an undue burden on another country’s system by traveling.
“The United States is ahead of most other countries, relatively speaking,” Young said.
Young said she is not getting her card laminated in case it turns out later that she needs a booster shot.
Young said that she not only was glad to now be fully vaccinated herself, but also wanted to be a positive example for her students regarding the safety and value of the vaccines.
“I want my students to know there is no fear,” Young said.
Young said the response to COVID-19, including the development of vaccines, has reflected basic principles that she conveys to students in her classes.
“This is what we teach in our classes,” Young said. “And now it’s coming to fruition.”
Young said she is glad that students were able to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — which requires only one dose to be effective — at a clinic on campus Tuesday. She said she first considered waiting for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine herself but then decided to go ahead with Moderna.
Brandy James of Hertford said she keeps her card with her.
“I keep mine in my wallet just in case somebody says they need to see it,” James said.
Josh Josephson of Elizabeth City said he had taken a photo of his card in case he needed some kind of back-up. But he said he would likely keep the original card where he keeps his other important documents at home because he realizes a copy might not be sufficient in the event he needs to show documentation that he has been vaccinated.
Scott White, a senior at Elizabeth City State University who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday, said he plans to keep his vaccination card in one of his bags.
Amy Underhill, a spokeswoman for Albemarle Regional Health Services, said health officials recommend keeping the card in a safe place in case it’s needed in the future.
“Several big-box office supply stores are laminating cards for free for folks,” she said. “Protecting the card with lamination could be a good way to protect the card.”
She suggested laminating the vaccine card wouldn’t affect the owner’s efforts to get a booster dose of vaccine — should such a thing prove necessary in the future.
“Any boosters could be kept on a separate card or should be a part of the permanent shot record,” she said.