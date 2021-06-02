Despite the addition of 10,000 teens ages 12-17 to the COVID-19 vaccine-eligible population, the region's vaccination rates are still hovering around 50 percent.
Albemarle Regional Health Services reported Friday that another 709 residents in the eight-county region received a first dose of vaccine last week, while another 1,093 became fully vaccinated.
That means 69,238 people, or 50.74%, have now gotten a first dose, and 48.10%, have gotten either a second Moderna dose or a single dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The percentages are slightly lower than the 55% who had received one dose and 51.38% who become fully vaccinated the week before. However, the most recent figures also include, for the first time, residents ages 12-17 who began receiving a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. ARHS began administering Pfizer doses to youth in that age group by appointment last week following federal health officials' decision to approve it for youth as young as 12.
ARHS did not release data on how many residents ages 12-17 received a Pfizer dose. However, a spokeswoman for the agency said there are approximately 10,000 youth in that age group living in ARHS' eight-county region. Previously, ARHS based the region's vaccination rates on a population of 125,000, which is roughly the number of adults age 18 and older in the region. By adding youth ages 12-17, the region's vaccine-eligible population is now roughly 135,000.
ARHS said it continues to take appointments for all three vaccines: Moderna, J&J and now Pfizer. Appointments are available through the agency's eight local health departments.
The region's COVID-19 trends continue to move in a positive direction. For the fourth week in a row, the number of new COVID cases reported in the region declined. Only 56 new cases were reported in the eight counties during the week ending Thursday. That compares to the week before, when 65 new cases were reported. Total cases in the region still remain under 13,000.
Meanwhile, the number of active COVID cases plunged from 71 to 40, with every county in the region reporting cases in the single digits for the first time in months. Pasquotank, with nine, reported the most active cases. Hertford County reported the fewest: one active case.
The region’s positive test rate — the rate of COVID tests that come back positive — also fell again for the third straight week, dipping by nearly a percent to 3.54%.
ARHS did report three COVID-related deaths last week: one each in Pasquotank, Hertford and Bertie counties. The persons who died in Hertford and Bertie were both older than 65, ARHS said. The person who died in Pasquotank was between the ages of 18-24, the first in that age group in Pasquotank and only the second in the region that age to die during the pandemic.
ARHS also said the COVID-19 outbreak at Chowan River Rehabilitation and Nursing is still ongoing. One resident and one staff member have tested positive for the virus.