Parents in the region seeking to get their children ages 5-11 vaccinated against COVID-19 can do so as early as Sunday, when a vaccine clinic for families opens at Elizabeth City State University.
The clinic, which will offer vaccinations for persons older than 11 as well, will be held at the K.E. White Center at 1862 Edgewood Drive and be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic, which is part of the “Kids Have a Spot to Take Their Shot” campaign, will also be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m. but closed Nov. 25-27.
Albemarle Regional Health Services also will begin accepting appointments next week for children ages 5-11 to get their first dose of Pfizer vaccine following federal approval this week of COVID-19 vaccinations for younger children.
ARHS estimates approximately 14,000 children ages 5-11 are eligible for the shots in the eight-county public health district, spokeswoman Amy Underhill said Friday.
Both the Food Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine for young children after clinical trials begun in March showed it was safe and effective for kids in that age group. The trials also showed the Pfizer shots produced an immune response to COVID-19 similar to that in persons 12 and older.
Children ages 5-11 will be administered two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, only each dose will be only one-third the amount of vaccine administered to persons 12 and older, ARHS said. The agency urged parents who have questions to visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/kids for more details.
“It’s wonderful news that we now have a safe and effective vaccine available for children ages 5-11,” ARHS Director Battle Betts Jr. said Friday. “The authorization of the Pfizer vaccine provides a safe, tested way to now protect our younger population from serious illness. ... We hope this brings us one step closer to ending the pandemic.”
ARHS said in addition to the clinic at ECSU, it will be working with area school districts to get as many children as possible vaccinated.
“At this time we are working with schools to provide education to parents and employees and we will assist them with offering vaccine opportunities for those that are interested,” Underhill said.
Parental consent is required for all vaccinations, she said.
ARHS will also host three Pfizer booster drive-thru clinics next week, starting with one at the Perquimans Recreation Center in Hertford on Monday. Other booster clinics will be held at Maple Park in Currituck on Tuesday and at the Bertie County Recreational Complex on Wednesday. All clinics are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thanks apparently to the drive-thru booster clinics held this week, ARHS administered nearly 3,300 booster/third doses of vaccine.
ARHS reported three more deaths from COVID-19 this week, two in Hertford County and one in Pasquotank County. One of the Hertford residents was between the ages of 25 and 49. The other, and the Pasquotank resident, were between the ages of 50 and 64.
ARHS reported 239 new COVID cases in the eight-county region this week. That’s down from 260 new cases reported last week.
Active cases of COVID, meanwhile, rose to 272, a slight increase from a week ago, when active cases totaled 259.
Pasquotank County continued to see the largest increase in new COVID cases, 78. Currituck County had the second-largest number, 58. Perquimans County was third with 30 new cases, followed by Bertie with 20 and Camden with 18.
Only four counties reported increases in active cases this week. Currituck reported the largest increase (26), followed by Pasquotank (9), Bertie (3) and Gates (1). Pasquotank continued to report the largest number of active cases (83), followed by Currituck (68), Perquimans (32), Camden (23) and Bertie (21).
New COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region continued to decrease. According to the Centers of Disease Control’s COVID data tracker, only 8 new hospitalizations for COVID were reported at area hospitals over a seven-day period ending Wednesday. That compares to 12 new hospital admissions reported over a seven-day period last week.
The majority of the hospitalizations were at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where 11 COVID-19 patients — 16% of all in-patient beds — were being treated on Friday, according to Sentara Healthcare’s hospitalized patient dashboard.
The CDC COVID tracker also showed two counties in the region — Chowan and Bertie — are now seeing only “substantial” transmission of the virus. Another county, Hertford, is seeing only “moderate” transmission. For months, all eight counties in the region were seeing “high” transmission of the virus.
ARHS data also show that COVID cases at nursing homes and assisted living centers in the region rose slightly to 92. Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation continued to have the majority of the cases — 42 — while also reporting five deaths.
An outbreak also was reported this week for the first time at Albemarle District Jail, where 16 inmate and one staff cases were reported, ARHS data show.
More than 500 persons in the eight-county region received a first dose of vaccine this week. That’s down slightly from last week. The number of those who got a second dose and became fully vaccinated was 572, down from the 725 who received a second dose last week.
More than 62.6% of the population 12 and older in the eight counties has now gotten at least one dose of vaccine. A slightly larger percentage — nearly 63% — are now fully vaccinated.