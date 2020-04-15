With the COVID-19 outbreak causing a national shortage of hand sanitizer, Sheriff Tommy Wooten wasn’t taking any chances when Pasquotank County got an opportunity this week to procure some of the hard-to-find product.
Wooten dispatched Master Sgt. Rocky Collins to Manteo on Tuesday to pick up two five-gallon jugs of hand sanitizer manufactured by Outer Banks Distillery and deliver it back to Elizabeth City.
Wooten and county maintenance supervisor Vinney Freeman later pumped the sanitizer into several dozen smaller bottles for distribution. The germ-killing product will be used by county employees in various offices throughout county government.
The county had been looking to replenish its supply of hand sanitizer for the past two weeks before finding out Monday that Outer Banks Distillery was in the process of bottling the highly-sought-after hand sanitizer.
Because it’s made by a distillery, the alcohol content of the county’s just purchased sanitizer is 75 percent, which is higher than the recommended percentage of 62 percent that is recommended to kill viruses.
The county paid $42 a gallon, or 33 cents an ounce, for the hand sanitizer. A recent Associated Press report stated that prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the typical 62-percent alcohol content commercial brand sanitizer sold for about 31 cents an ounce.
Freeman said he will distribute the bottles to the sheriff’s office, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services, volunteer fire departments, the courthouse, 911 and several other county offices.
“Everybody that is still dealing with people will get some,” Freeman said. “Right now, this is pretty important stuff and we will see how long it lasts.”
Wooten suggested the county was fortunate to pick up the supply of hand sanitizer from Outer Banks Distillery when it did.
“The supply is going quick,” he said.