Vandals slashed the tires on six Food Bank of the Albemarle trucks this week, leaving them inoperable and putting a strain on the agency's efforts to transport food to the region's hungry.
Food Bank officials discovered the vandalism Wednesday morning.
The trucks vandalized included two semi-trucks, two straight trucks and two refrigerated trucks. According to a Food Bank press release, all six are used by staff and volunteer truck drivers to pick up and deliver food every day to the agency's more than 100 partner agencies across northeastern North Carolina.
Liz Reasoner, executive director of the Food Bank, called the vandalism "heartbreaking."
“The Food Bank’s vehicles are relied upon every day by hundreds of our partners and thousands of hungry people,” she said. “That someone in our community would vandalize with the intention to slow or completely freeze this essential service is heartbreaking.”
The agency's insurer has estimated damages to the trucks total $25,000. But Reasoner pointed out the cost is even greater given the urgency of the hunger issue in the region. The Food Bank estimates 48,000 "food insecure" people, including 15,000 children, live in the 15-county region it serves. The agency also said it's seen a 45% increase in demand for food during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reasoner said having to pay to repair the vehicles takes vital resources away from the Food Bank's core mission: to feed the region's hungry.
“When our delivery vehicles are out of service, even for a day, it puts an incredible strain on our limited resources,” Reasoner said. “These vehicles carry fresh produce, dairy products, and frozen meat to people in need. It’s more than just a financial cost — this vandalism has prevented many people from receiving meals today.”
When not in use, the trucks are parked in front of the Food Bank's new cooler and freezer facility.
Reasoner said the Food Bank is working with local authorities to identify those responsible for the vandalism.
Elizabeth City police didn't immediately return a message Wednesday seeking information about their investigation.