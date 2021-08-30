Visit Elizabeth City is expecting the inaugural U.S. Coast Guard Marathon next year will be a money-maker for the tourism agency.
VEC released a preliminary budget last week that shows a profit of around $75,000 on revenues of almost $776,000. Expenses for the two-day event scheduled for March 4-5 are expected to be just over $700,000, which includes $64,000 in contingency funds.
The half marathon and full marathon will be run on Saturday, March 5, at 7:30 a.m., while a 5K race will be held on Friday, March 4 at 4:45 p.m. Race officials are expecting 8,000 runners, 6,000 for the two marathons and 2,000 for the 5K.
Several thousand spectators are also expected for the inaugural event, which officials say will have a significant economic impact on the area.
VEC Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux told the Tourism Development Authority last week that she has worked on a “very detailed budget” for the event over the last two months.
“We have never done this event before and while I spent a lot of time on this, it is still a draft and subject to change,” Ruffieux said. “A budget is nothing more than your best guess and a lot of work went into this best guess.”
Race registrations are expected to generate almost $650,000, accounting for most of the event’s revenue of $776,000.
“The lion’s share of our revenue is coming from the runners themselves,” Ruffieux said.
Sponsorships are expected to generate almost $75,000 while product sales from an on-site store are projected at $54,000. The store would sell T-shirts, hats and other items.
Sport drink maker AdeNation has already signed on as the marathon’s presenting sponsor ($11,250) while Navy Federal and College of The Albemarle are two of the Supporting Sponsors, paying $2,500 each. Ruffieux said several different race sponsorships are still available.
Race operations are expected to cost $320,000 with the single biggest operational expense being $150,000 for a “management of traffic,” or MOT, company.
The N.C. Department of Transportation requires a private firm to manage traffic for marathons. Ruffieux said VEC is currently negotiating with two MOT companies that are approved by NCDOT.
“We have to safely close roads and detour people to keep our runners safe,” Ruffieux said. “This event is spread over 26 miles. We are going to need an incredible amount of DOT-approved giant florescent traffic cones.’’
Race officials are expecting to have to rent 125 port-a-potties, 225 tables, five box trucks, four vans, two pickup trucks and eight tents, among other items.
A dozen buses will also be needed to transport runners to and from the start-finish line downtown as there is not enough parking in the area. Ruffieux hopes to find a pickup and drop-off location as close to downtown as possible.
Runner amenities are projected to cost around $206,000. That includes 7,000 T-shirts (at a cost of $63,000), 8,000 finisher medals (costing $40,000) and a special gift to runners (a $30,000 cost). Timing the race will cost $32,000.
“They all get T-shirts, they all get medals, they all get special prizes (as part of registration fee),” Ruffieux said. “We need photography. Food after the race is significant. All these things add up.”
The races need 350 volunteers but the event has also budgeted $15,000 to pay for part-time specialized help, like truck and van drivers.
“It takes a lot of manpower,” Ruffieux said.
VEC is also paying $4,000 to bring the U.S. Coast Guard band to the race.
Runners will pick up their registration packets at a health and fitness expo on March 4, which is expected to attract 15,000 visitors.
This year’s race was run virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic and over 11,000 runners participated. Next year’s race will also allow runners to participate virtually if they can’t make it to Elizabeth City. As many as 7,000 runners are expected to participate virtually.
But after the Sept. 18 U.S. Air Force Marathon was forced to cancel its in-person race because of COVID, VEC is developing a contingency plan in case virus numbers remain high in six months.
Ruffieux said race officials would consult with the Coast Guard, the city and county, Albemarle Regional Health Services and the state in developing a contingency plan.
“That would be a group decision,” Ruffieux said.