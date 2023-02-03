...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Passenger car owners could pay nearly 30 percent more for vehicle insurance starting this fall if state insurance officials approve a rate increase request.
The N.C. Rate Bureau has filed a request on behalf of auto insurance companies with the N.C. Department on Insurance that would raise private passenger auto insurance rates an average of 28.4 percent statewide, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Thursday.
Causey and insurance department staff will review the Rate Bureau’s filing and determine whether the requested increase is justified. If the department agrees with the request, it would take effect Oct. 1. If the department doesn’t agree with the request, it can negotiate a settlement or call for a hearing, Causey said.
The N.C. Rate Bureau represents auto insurers operating in the state. It is not a part of the N.C. Department of Insurance.