The N.C. Highway Patrol, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters with the Elizabeth City Fire Department respond to a vehicle rollover on the Camden Causeway Friday afternoon.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident that was reported about 3:45 p.m. According to Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services one of the vehicles' occupants who was initially reported as being pinned inside a vehicle was in fact not pinned.
That patient was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries and overnight medical observation.