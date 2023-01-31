Vehicle strikes cancer center building

A 2017 Hyundai Veloster automobile is seen about 20 minutes after running off N. Road Street and striking an exterior wall of the Sentara Cancer Center at 1144 N. Road Street, around noon, Tuesday. An adult female was the vehicle's lone occupant and was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.  

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

