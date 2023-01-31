...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/4 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory,
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon EST today. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
A 2017 Hyundai Veloster automobile is seen about 20 minutes after running off N. Road Street and striking an exterior wall of the Sentara Cancer Center at 1144 N. Road Street, around noon, Tuesday. An adult female was the vehicle's lone occupant and was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
A 2017 Hyundai Veloster automobile struck an exterior wall of the Sentara Cancer Center at 1144 N. Road Street, around noon, Tuesday.
An adult female was the vehicle's lone occupant and was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The accident occurred at around noon Tuesday. It appeared the vehicle was traveling south on N. Road Street and went off the road and across the lawn before striking the building. It was reported over the radio that a city building inspector had inspected the building's structure and deemed it safe to maintain occupancy.