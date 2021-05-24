Two people participating in a protest of last month's fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank deputies were apparently struck by a motorist during a protest in Elizabeth City Monday evening.
There was no immediate report on the extent of the injuries but it appeared at least one of the protesters was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The collision happened just west of the intersection of Ehringhaus and Griffin streets just before 7 p.m. The injured woman was seen walking without assistance but appeared to have suffered a lower leg injury.
A video posted on Twitter by the account of @PAWGsForBernie shows a white Nissan Sentra approaching and colliding with a person on a bicycle in the roadway just moments after apparently striking a pedestrian. In the video, two women are seen in the vehicle. According to witnesses, the incident occurred after the vehicle turned right off Griffin Street onto Ehringhaus Street. The vehicle appeared to be stopped by law enforcement but it was not clear if anyone was arrested.
City Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe, speaking at City Council's meeting via Zoom Monday night, said the incident was being investigated.
"I am not at liberty to say anything publicly because everyone has their due process as it relates to that. But interviews are being conducted as we speak," he said.