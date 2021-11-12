police chase wreck 1

Vehicle wrecks after high-speed chase

Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies investigate what appears to be a Dodge Charger that ran off the east-bound shoulder at Halstead Boulevard Extended and Forest Park Road during a high-speed police chase that involved Pasquotank and Camden deputies, Friday afternoon. The chase ended with a two-vehicle accident involving the Dodge and another vehicle. According to police radio traffic, the vehicle was clocked at 150 mph at one point on U.S. Highway 17 Bypass. The vehicle’s driver was transported to the hospital for the treatment of unspecified injuries. Police could not be immediately reached for comment Friday on the incident.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance