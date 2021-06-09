SOUTH MILLS — Lock master Robert Peek was known as the ambassador and unofficial historian to the Dismal Swamp Canal. Peek, 53, passed away in October, but a vessel named in his honor Wednesday will ensure his presence on the canal for many years.
The motor vessel Peek was christened in a ceremony at Dismal Swamp State Park in South Mills on Wednesday.
The vessel is owned and operated by the Norfolk District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Peek worked for the Corps for more than 20 years as the bridge, lock and dam master at the canal lock in Deep Creek, Virginia.
The vessel Peek is a 2008 19-foot Boston Whaler 190 Montauk that is equipped with a 225-horsepower outboard engine. The boat will be moored in Norfolk but used to service all points of the Dismal Swamp Canal.
Nearly 50 people, including Peek’s wife, Jackie, and their children and grandchildren were in attendance at Wednesday’s ceremony. Other guests included several officials with the Army Corps of Engineers; Sarah Hill, director of the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center; and park rangers from North Carolina and Virginia.
Veronica Peek, Robert’s daughter-in-law, read a few words written by Jackie for Wednesday’s ceremony.
“We knew this was going to be tough, so she asked me to read them for her,” Veronica said. “Robert wore many hats. I’m sure most have heard him say, ‘I am the groundskeeper, maintenance man and dam lockmaster.’”
After a pause for light laughter, Veronica continued.
“But whether he was a co-worker, father, husband, friend or foe, no one could ever say he didn’t give his all when it came to the Great Dismal Swamp Canal system.”
Peek was always a proponent for keeping the canal open and operating when the federal government tightened its spending belt and would make facility repairs before and after storms, Veronica said. Most of all, Peek shared his love of the canal and its beauty to anyone.
“Especially to (boaters) trapped between his locks,” Veronica said, drawing another round of light laughter.
Serving as the ceremony’s keynote speaker was Col. Patrick V. Kinsman, commander of the Corps’ Norfolk District.
“In naming this vessel after Robert Peek we’re certainly seeking to memorialize Robert’s passion for his job, his commitment and the service he provided to all of us,” Kinsman said.
The colonel spoke briefly about the key role Peek played in the Corps’ navigation mission.
“Within the district he was viewed as a keystone to our navigation mission,” Kinsman said. “As the Deep Creek bridge, lock and dam master, or the dam lock master as we heard earlier, he preserved and watched over this stretch of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway that goes all the length of the entire East Coast down to Miami.”
Following the ceremony, Jackie Peek said she was surprised when she learned the Corps wanted to name a vessel in her husband’s honor.
“He would love it,” she said.