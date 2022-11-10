Camden Vets Day

Camden High School U.S. Coast Guard Junior Leadership Program cadets (l-r) Kaden Cartier, Gabriel Frisbee and Victoria Ross prepare to raise the American flag during a Veterans Day ceremony at Camden County's Historic Courthouse Thursday.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

CAMDEN — Several dozen people honored the nation’s veterans Thursday during the annual Camden Veterans Day Recognition program that was held in front of the county’s Historic Courthouse.

Three cadets — Kaden Cartier, Gabriel Frisbie and Victoria Ross — from the Camden High U.S. Coast Guard Junior Leadership Program started the program by raising the American flag. The crowd then recited the Pledge of Allegiance.