...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO
3 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 3 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Camden High School U.S. Coast Guard Junior Leadership Program cadets (l-r) Kaden Cartier, Gabriel Frisbee and Victoria Ross prepare to raise the American flag during a Veterans Day ceremony at Camden County's Historic Courthouse Thursday.
CAMDEN — Several dozen people honored the nation’s veterans Thursday during the annual Camden Veterans Day Recognition program that was held in front of the county’s Historic Courthouse.
Three cadets — Kaden Cartier, Gabriel Frisbie and Victoria Ross — from the Camden High U.S. Coast Guard Junior Leadership Program started the program by raising the American flag. The crowd then recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
A wreath was also placed by the flag pole to honor veterans.
County Board of Commissioners Chairman Ross Munro said the ceremony was an opportunity to honor “our living heroes” and say "thank you" for their military service. Munro is a retired U.S. Navy master chief.
“We are here today to honor, to remember their achievements, their courage and their dedication to service,” Munro said. “Thinking of the heroes who join us in this group today and those who live here in our community a person can’t help but feel awed by the enormity of what they encountered during their tour of duty.”
Munro noted that veterans come from all walks of life but they all share several fundamental qualities. Those qualities include courage, pride, determination, selflessness and dedication to duty and integrity, he said. Veterans “rose to the nation’s call” because they wanted to protect the country which has given all citizens so much, he said.
“All are qualities needed to serve a cause larger than one’s self,” Munro said. “Many of them didn’t ask to leave their homes to fight on distant battlefields. They didn’t go to war because they loved fighting. They were called to be part of something bigger than themselves.”
County Manager Erin Burke told those attending the ceremony that more than 10% of Camden’s residents are veterans.
“To be a veteran is so much more than a uniform and service,” Burke said. “It includes personal sacrifice, it’s a commitment to country over one’s self.”
Burke also said that Camden employs 13 veterans with a combined service to the country of more than 200 years. She said veterans are employed in many of the county’s different departments.
“While that number is amazing in itself, what I find even more remarkable is that these individuals continue to choose service,” Burke said. “When they completed their time serving their country, they turned to public service in local government.’’