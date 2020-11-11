Two in-person Veterans Day observances will be held in the region today to honor local veterans.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, at noon.
Cdr. Brook Sherman of U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City and Elizabeth City Police Department Deputy Chief James E. Avens will be the speakers. Attendees are asked to wear a facemask. Refreshments will be served.
Prior to that ceremony, Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole of Hertford will be the speaker for American Legion Post 40’s Veterans Day program at the Veterans Memorial behind the Chowan County Courthouse in Edenton at 11 a.m.