CAMDEN — The woman who died in a Sept. 30 house fire in Camden County has been identified as Mary Lawson.
Lawson, 81, of 114 Mercer Drive, died in the fire that burned the home where she lived with her husband, Eddie Lawson, and her sister, Margaret Berry Barham, 88.
Barham initially escaped the blaze but later died from injuries she suffered in the fire.
Barham, who was attended to by emergency medical personnel, was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of injuries she suffered in the fire. She died of her injuries at the hospital on Oct. 6, according to a spokeswoman for Sentara Healthcare.
Mary Lawson’s body was found in the house by firefighters but initially could not be identified because it had been burned beyond recognition.
The fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke coming from the house. That same passerby helped Barham to escape from the fire, according to Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones.
The rescuer was presented the Lifesaving Award by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office but told the sheriff he wished to remain anonymous.
When the first fire units from South Camden Volunteer Fire Department arrived, fire crews found a fully involved structure fire with two people trapped inside the home.
With the help of fire departments in Crawford Township and Elizabeth City, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.
The one-story brick and siding house was a total loss.